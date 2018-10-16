Grangemouth bossed in defeat to Dunfermline

The Grangemouth Stags were dominated at home on Saturday as Dunfermline left Glensburgh with a deserved victory.

The opening exchanges were fairly even although the big Dunfermline pack had the edge at the scrum.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring after 12 minutes. The forwards worked through several phases to take play to the Stags 22 before the Dunfermline prop burst clear from a ruck to run in close to the posts for a converted score.

The visitors continued to dominate territory but failed to increase their lead with a missed penalty on 20 minutes. Dunfermline continued to use their forwards to carry well and dominate at the breakdown and it was no surprise when they added try number two on the half hour mark.

Good continuity and support play through numerous phases sucked in the home defence to leave an easy run in for another converted score. With half time approaching, Grangemouth finally exerted some pressure on the visitors line. The Stags drove a couple of lineouts close to the line but the visitors defence held firm.

Then, from a scrum on their 22, Dunfermline tried to run the ball out but spilled the pass. Dempsey was quick to react to pick up and run in for the try. Skelton was unable to add the extras and the half-time score was Stags 5-14 Dunfermline.

The second period continued in a similar pattern to the first.

Dunfermline added their third try with a planned move from an attacking scrum on the 22. The blindside winger came into the line at pace to slice through the defence and score under the posts. Dunfermline went hunting for the bonus point score and only some last gasp defence kept them out. However with 10 minutes to go a sustained period of pressure created the space for an unconverted try in the corner.

In the closing minutes Allan thought he had scored after a kick and chase but the referee decided that the defender had touched down first. With the final play of the game Dunfermline added their fifth try for a score of 31-5.