Former Grangemouth girl Forsyth can’t reverse Scots fortunes at Twickenham

Former Grangemouth Stagette Mairi Forsyth could not stop Scotland going down to a crushing defeat to England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Like the thrilling men’s international there were plenty of points scored – but it was all very lop-sided in the women’s encounter with England landing the Six Nations trophy with a humbling 80-0 win to complete the Grand Slam.

Natasha Hunt scores another try as Mairi looks on. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Mairi, now the principal teacher of numeracy at Peterhead Academy, was in the team selected by Shade Munro, the out-going coach of the international side.

England ran in a dozen tries on their way to the win.

Scotland took the wooden spoon having been beaten in every game and only come close to winning against Wales, losing 15-17 at Scotstoun earlier this month. The national women took just 37 points across their five matches.

The defeats have led to the departure of team head coach Shade Munro, who will move into the Scottish Rugby Academy system after almost four years in the job. He will focus on Glasgow and the West region in his new post.

He led his side to victories against Italy and Wales in the 2017 Six Nations and achieved the first victory against Ireland in the competition, away from home, last year.

The appointment came in January, but Scottish Rugby agreed he would lead the team in the Six Nations.