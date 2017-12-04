Improvement evident in Falkirk’s purple patch

Falkirk 20 Aberdeen Grammar 50

Despite an encouraging late second half counter Falkirk paid the heavy price of conceding far too many points in the first half against Aberdeen Grammar.

That opening spell left themselves a hugh mountain to climb in the second period. However, as it turned out, the first quarter of the match was a pretty even-stevens affair with both sides trading penalty conversions, Grammar’s Stand-Off Bryn Perrott in the 8th minute with his counterpart Connor Faulds replying in kind for Falkirk just two minutes later.

Alas from the start of the second quarter to the end of the first half Falkirk were very much on the back foot as Grammar ran in tries from Alec Dravitski, Alex Ratcliffe, Matt Arnold and Bryn Perrott with the same man adding four conversions for a half-time score of Falkirk 3 Aberdeen Grammar 31.

The Granite City side then went on to add a push-over try in the 55th minute followed by an easy run in for Full-Back Sam Knudson very shortly afterwards,and he duly converted both tries as well.

Nevertheless Falkirk countered admirably in the 66th minute when Left-Winger Ryan Cameron latched onto a kick ahead and stormed over for a well taken unconverted try. Keeping up the momentum sterling work from the home side’s forwards, on Grammar’s five metre line, paved the way for Outside-Centre Euan Rooney to break through for a deserved try on pressure applied with Cameron adding the conversion.

Incredibly the purple patch continued for Falkirk, as following some promising phases of play in Grammar’s 22 metre area Centre Chris Lawson sent Cameron clear away for his brace of tries in the 74th minute.

Grammar added another unconverted try two minutes from full time and the game ended with young Ryan Cameron storming away for what looked like his hat-trick and a bonus point for Falkirk but unfortunately he was tackled into touch near the corner flag and the chance was gone.

This week Falkirk have another home league fixture, entertaining Dundee HSFP at Horne Park, Dorrator Road, Camelon. Kick-Off 2p.m.