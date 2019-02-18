Falkirk RFC 0 Aberdeen Grammar 62: Good show despite heavy loss

Although going down pretty heavily to currently sixth-placed National Division 1 side Aberdeen Grammar Falkirk still put up stiff resistance for most of the first half after conceding an early second minute unconverted try.

Catching Falkirk cold Grammar right-winger Calum Ruxton had an easy run in for the visitors opening try. However that just seemed to wake Falkirk up as they stuck to their tasks soundly, both in defence and attack, where they were desperately unlucky in having a well-worked try chalked off for offside.

Nevertheless, after giving as good as they got, Falkirk went further behind on the half-hour when Grammar’s Number 8 Greg Ryan charged over for a try under the uprights, and from a very similar scenario Andrew Cook barged over for try number three ten minutes later. Stand-Off Bryn Perrott also added two conversions for a half-time score of Falkirk 0 Aberdeen Grammar 19.

Alas the Granite City side just cut loose and fancy free after the break, and proved far too powerful for Falkirk’s young squad, by going on to chalk up seven further tries, with full-back Sean Mills on four, Ruxton on two overall and flanker Alec Dravitski added the final try of the afternoon. Perrott also added four conversions.