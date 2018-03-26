Falkirk are ‘sacrificial lambs’ in Jedburgh

Jed Forest 87 Falkirk 26

If the trip to Jedburgh was not daunting enough , the result from the previous week which saw the hosts draw level with Edinburgh Accies saw Falkirk were cast in the role of sacrificial lambs as Jed tried to catch up on points differential with their city rivals.

For ten minutes the visitors held out before Jed went on a scoring fest with five goals in a quarter of an hour before Falkirk could draw breath and get some good possession and lay siege to their opponent’s line. This resulted in their opening score when Connor Faulds crossed the line with brother Glen converting the score into a goal.

Instead of spurring them on to greater things Jed added a try and a goal before the interval and Falkirk’s cause wasn’t helped when they lost the services of full back Ewan Rooney shortly before the turn round.

From the restart Falkirk took the game to Jed and after a cpoouple of near things captain Stewart McCulloch led by example and his reward was a brace of scores with Glen Faulds adding one conversion.

Unfortunately Falkirk were unable to keep the momentum up and Jed were soon back in control and some tactical naivte on the part of the visiting youngsters saw Jed add a further five scores.

To their credit however Falkirk showed that never-say- die spirit which has characterised their season and Andrew McNab scrambled over for their bonus point try to gladden the hearts of both team-mates and supporters alike.

This was not the end of the scoring as Jed added a further goal right on the no-side whistle.

Credit must go to Jed winger Calum Young who scored four tries and stand-off half Robbie Yourston who added eleven conversions.