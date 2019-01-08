Falkirk 5 Biggar 45: Old rugby failings return at Horne Park, Sunnyside

Despite an encouraging opening first quarter spell Falkirk still went down heavily to current league leaders Biggar at Horne Park last weekend.

Their old failings of not capitalising on their applied pressure arose once again,although it has to be said that Biggar’s defence was rock solid and their more ruthless and efficient approach in taking their chances when presented saw them outscore their opponents by seven tries to one.

Falkirk RFC v Biggar RFC. Pic: Alan Murray.

After absorbing that opening twenty minute spell,and arguably against the run of play,Biggar’s Stand-Off Connor Lavery made a neat break from just outside Falkirk’s 22 metre line and raced over for a well taken try in the 22nd minute.

Undaunted though the home side countered well, but needlessly kicked the ball away on too many occasions with the visitors taking full advantage by running the ball back at them as their Number Eight Ross Jackson stormed in under Falkirk’s posts in the 32nd minute,with Outside-Centre Matty Stewart converting both tries.

With their tails now firmly up Biggar went on to add a further unconverted try just three minutes later when Prop-Forward Donald Voas finished off a forward rush with a touchdown in the corner. However Falkirk did get some reward for their efforts,following a period of concerted pressure when Connor Faulds sent his brother Glen over for a try near the corner flag for a Half-Time score of Falkirk 5 Biggar 19.

With the second period only three minutes old Falkirk were forced to reorganize their back division when Connor Faulds was forced to leave the field with a leg injury,and their troubles most certainly did not stop there as Lavery coasted his way through for his brace of tries in the 52nd minute. Alas more woe was to follow for Falkirk very shortly afterwards, just as they were on Biggar’s 22 metre line the visitors’ Left-Winger Ross Bradford intercepted an inside pass and stormed three-quarters the length of the field for a sickener of a try as far as Falkirk was concerned.

With the home side reeling from that the Border side increased their tally when Outside-Centre Matty Stewart cruised over for try number six on the hour mark and Ross Jackson dispossessed Falkirk’s Scrum-Half at a scrum in the 71st minute and charged over for the final touchdown of the afternoon,with Matty Stewart adding three further conversions.

This Week Falkirk will no doubt be striving to get back to winning ways when they travel to take on Glasgow Accies,Kick-Off is 2pm.

Falkirk Team: 1.John McKenna 2.Andrew Gillespie 3.Sean Fisher 4.Duncan Scobbie 5.Gregor Dodd 6.Jack Valentine 7.Marko Mladenovic 8.David Stoddart 9.Fionnlagh Call 10.Duncan Tompkins 11.Ewan Rooney 12.Graham Gilliland [Capt.] 13.Connor Faulds 14.Darren Knox 15.Glen Faulds Subs.16.Graeme Simpson 17.Ross Denny 18.Rowen Crawford 19.Euan David Cassells.