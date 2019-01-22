Falkirk 20 Lasswade 12: Hosts end run of four defeats with solid victory

Getting themselves back to winning ways,following a disappointing run of four losses in a row, a somewhat depleted Falkirk 15 stuck to their task well in defeating a plucky Lasswade outfit narrowly at Horne Park.

With honours even, after a scoreless opening quarter of play, Falkirk broke the deadlock when their back division cut loose with a sweeping move up the left hand side of the pitch, enabling outside-centre Chris Lawson to send winger Gregor Ramsay away at pace. In a typical forceful, mazy run he did very well in breaching Lasswade’s stuffy defence for the home side’s first try.

However it did not take very long for the East Lothian side to counter. A series of well built up phases saw them threaten Falkirk in their 22 metre area, with Jamie Graham making a neat break before sending his right-winger Ciaran Lamont over for a well-worked try, which stand-off Lewis Clarke converted.

In what was a pretty evenly contested encounter, neither side could get the better of one another, until three minutes into first half injury time when Chris Lawson made an angular break from just outside Lasswade’s 22 metre line and outstripped the visitors’cover defence for a touchdown near the corner flag.

Stand-off Duncan Tompkins converted both tries,the second hitting the crossbar and bouncing over, for a Half-Time score of Falkirk 14-7 Lasswade.

Ironically, as it turned out, the third quarter of play proved to be scoreless until Lasswade were rewarded for a period of concerted pressure on Falkirk’s five metre line when their lock-forward Stephen Hunter crashed over for an unconverted try on the hour mark.

With their lead now down to a tenuous two points, Falkirk fended off a spirited Lasswade surge before sealing victory with two converted penalties, the first coming from the boot of Fionn Call in the 68th minute and the second from Duncan Tompkins in the 78th minute.

This week Falkirk travel to Prestonpans to take on Preston Lodge, kick-off is 2pm.