Falkirk 15 Dumfries 41: Saints overturn home side’s start

Getting themselves off to a cracking start Falkirk most certainly took their chances when presented in scoring three well taken tries,and taking a deserved 15-8 half-time lead into the break, over fourth placed Dumfries at Horne Park last weekend.

However, alas, the visitors then went on to crush the Sunnysiders in the second period of play by going on to add 33 unanswered points in a devastating display of 15-man running rugby football.

Falkirk RFC 15, Dumfries 41. Pic by Alan Murray

Nevertheless commencing the match in a very determined manner Falkirk’s back division began to link up well and gel early on, and it paid dividends in the fourth minute when outside-centre Connor Faulds made a searing break from midfield, and made good ground, before transferring to his right-winger Andrew McNab, who in turn charged on and drew in his man, before sending full-back Fionnlagh Call in for a spectacular opening try.

Keeping up the pressure Falkirk then went on to double their tally of points, just seven minutes later,when their forwards got the upper hand in Dumfries’s 22 metre area near the corner flag, and when the ball was released to the backs Connor Faulds was at hand to send his fellow centre Chris Lawson in for a well taken try.

Showing their mettle Dumfries retaliated well in the 23rd minute when their prop-forward Craig Goldie barged his way over from a five metre ruck for an unconverted try and scrum-half Alan Birdsall converted a penalty eight minutes later.

Bouncing back presently though Falkirk’s pack of forwards worked extremely well in driving their opposites back in the corner,which enabled prop-forward Dale Ashworth to crash over for his side’s third try for a half time score of Falkirk 15 Dumfries 8.

Sadly for the home side the opening flve minutes saw Connor Faulds make a neat interception pass and dash for the try line,but as he was dragged down short of the line he sustained an injury which necessitated him leaving the field of play.

Unfortunately it was at this time that Dumfries began to get the upper hand in using their heavier and more mobile pack to telling effect and giving their back division cleaner possession to work with.

Consequently Falkirk were given a torrid time when Dumfries proceeded to run in five further tries and four conversions without reply in a devastating 25 minute period, with full-back Sam Hiddleston scoring three tries, prop-forward Craig Goldie notched up another try for his over-all brace and right-winger Robert Neill added yet another touchdown, with scrum-half Alan Birdsall slotting over the four conversions.

This Week Falkirk travel the short distance to Edinburgh to take on Stewarts/Melville. Kick-Off is at 3p.m.