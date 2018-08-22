Falkirk RFC well beaten in pre-season

Taking on BT National League Division 1 opposition for the second week running, Falkirk came up against a much sterner and formidable Dundee H.S.F.P. side as they wet down heavily by seven tries to one at Sunnyside last weekend.

Taking on BT National League Division 1 opposition for the second week running, Falkirk came up against a much sterner and formidable Dundee H.S.F.P. side as they wet down heavily by seven tries to one at Sunnyside last weekend.

Although it was a much changed side than that which had defeated Kelso the previous week, Falkirk did manage to contain the visitors for the first quarter of the match.

However, the Dundonians’ power and pace soon bore fruit as stand-off Ross Aitken ran in a brace of tries within eight minutes of one another and right winger Kieran D’Eath added another try in the corner bang on half-time, with inside-centre Fraser McKay adding three conversions for a half-time score of Falkirk 0-21 Dundee High.

Showing a willingness to run the ball, Dundee High then went on to notch up further tries from Ross Aitken, Duncan McIntyre, Angus Thompson and Fraser McKay with the same man slotting over two further conversions.

Falkirk’s consolation try was scored by prop-forward John McKenna after a determined surge from the forwards.