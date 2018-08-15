Falkirk RFC off to winning start

Falkirk got off to an encouraging start at home last weekend with a five tries to three victory over National Division One Border Outfit Kelso as they prepare for their BT National League Division 2 campaign.

Kelso struck with an early unconverted try but Falkirk showed a good deal of endeavour, replying with tries from Gregor Dodd, Euon Rooney and Graham Gilliland with Finn Call adding a conversion for a half-time score of Falkirk 17-5 Kelso.

Falkirk began to get the upper had after the break, and Stewart McCulloch crashed over for try number four.

However, the Poynder Park side retaliated and charged into Falkirk’s last quarter of the field and looked very threatening indeed, but following a long throw in from the resultant line-out Connor Faulds intercepted the ball for Falkirk and instigated a sweeping back division counter attack, which four passes later produced a cracker of a try from Gregor Ramsay,with Finn Call slotting over two further conversions.

Falkirk are at home again this week, taking on Dundee H.S.F.P. in another warm-up encounter.