Falkirk RFC hammered by league leaders Biggar

Totally outgunned, Falkirk were comprehensively put to the sword by current League leaders Biggar at Hartreemill at the weekend, going down by a massive ten try to one margin, and experiencing a very torrid eighty minutes indeed.

Biggar opened strongly and had their first score within four minutes, a neat cross kick from Conor Lavery being gathered by Ross Bradford who went over in the corner.

Biggar are one of the favourites for promotion under head coach Gary Mercer

Matthew Stewart then stormed his way over for a brace of first half tries with David Reive and Rowan Stewart grabbing a touchdown apiece. Connor Lavery slotted over two conversions.

Falkirk’s only try was scored by blind side flanker Marko Mladenovic in the dying minutes of the half, with Fionn Call converting for a half time score of Biggar 29-7 Falkirk.

Completing the rout, Biggar then went on to repeat their first half tally of points by scoring a further five tries and two conversions without reply.

Voas ran in the first try of the second period for the hosts, with the second being touched down by Chris Milligan.

Falkirk fought till the end, despite the heavy defeat

It was lock Alan Warnock who rounded off the next try with Orr adding the conversion.

Rowan Stewart ran from some 40 metres for the final try. Renwick was just short with the conversion.

Falkirk ended the match in the Biggar half but referee Young blew for time before they could add to their tally.

This Week Falkirk entertain Glasgow Accies at Horne Park in their next League encounter. Kick-Off is at 3.00pm.