Falkirk RFC 20 Highland 19: Incredible end sees Falkirk win

In the most tense and nail-biting of endings, with Highland leading by a tenuous two points and increasingly looking to have just pipped Falkirk to the post, a very dramatic late injury time penalty conversion sealed victory for the home side at Horne Park, Sunnyside last weekend.

In the most tense and nail-biting of endings, with Highland leading by a tenuous two points and increasingly looking to have just pipped Falkirk to the post, a very dramatic late injury time penalty conversion sealed victory for the home side at Horne Park, Sunnyside last weekend.

The perfect start to the season for Falkirk

Taking an early initiative Falkirk used their territorial advantage to telling effect, putting in some slick phases of play before their back division handled well to put full-back Ewan Rooney crashing over for a fifth minute unconverted try.

However the Inverness-based side countered strongly, just five minutes later, when their forwards took control inside Falkirk’s 22 metre area and paved the way for a try from full-back Andrew Cook, which was promptly converted by inside-centre Scott Fraser.

Responding admirably, Falkirk remained focused and set up an attack from Highland’s ten metre line before putting in an angular kick to the corner from the visitors’ 22 metre line, which left-winger Ryan Cameron latched onto and charged his way over for a smartly taken try in the corner, with scrum-half Fionn Call converting very accurately from the touchline in the 15th minute. The score was 12-7 at the break.

Taking the game to Falkirk straight from the restart, Highland’s pack of forwards got the better of their opposites, and following a lengthy series of five metre rucks number eight Stuart McDonald finally breached the line for a 43rd minute try, which stand-off Craig Irvine promptly converted.

The crowd watching the dramatic ending unfold

After stretching play from one side of the pitch to the other, Ewan Rooney cantered over for his brace of tries in the 56th minute for a narrow 17-14 lead for Falkirk.

Such was the nature of the encounter though that Highland then retaliated with an unconverted try from Grant Jamieson on the 70-minute mark to put themselves in front by two points.

In the most dramatic ending, the referee then awarded Falkirk a late injury time penalty, which Fionn Call wasted no time at all in converting to give Falkirk a 20-19 victory.