Falkirk High score 47 tries and win six in SP Energy Warriors rugby Championship

Falkirk High School just missed out on the semi-final stage after competing in the 2019 SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship at Scotstoun Stadium, the home of Glasgow Warriors.

Across their 12 matches, Falkirk’s three sides won six matches and scored a total 47 tries.

Falkirk High - SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship day 2. � Craig Watson

Five schools took part in the qualifying day last Wednesday with the local pupils up against Maxwelltown High School, Cumnock Academy, Oban High School and winners Lenzie Academy.

A total of 204 tries were scored during an entertaining 30 matches involving an S1 and S2 boys’ team and an under-15 girls’ team from each

school. Creative attacking rugby was needed to penetrate some passionate defence shown by boys and girls in equal measure.

It made for a brilliant atmosphere throughout the day and credit should be paid to all 210 players competing and the spectators on the touchline.

Glasgow Warriors rugby star DTH van der Merwe took time out from his injury rehab to watch some of the Falkirk players in action. He also passed on some advice during a break from play.

He was joined on the sidelines by fellow Warriors Huw Jones, Ryan Wilson and Stuart Hogg.

DTH van der Merwe started playing rugby in kindergarten when he lived in South Africa and his first birthday present was a rugby ball.

He recalled: “The biggest thing I remember was playing in South Africa in bare feet.

“Sometimes we would kick off at 8am, occasionally playing in towns in the mountains where there was frost. So you would be warming your feet up with the car heater before running out!”

He continued: “At 17, the family moved to Canada and the day after we landed, I played two rugby matches for the local high school.

“Straight away I was integrated into the rugby system and loved it.

“I enjoyed the team spirit, being around a bunch of mates and having fun.”

At the beginning of the 2017/18 season Glasgow Warriors announced a landmark three-year partnership with SP Energy Networks which saw them

become the club’s Official Community Partner.

SP Energy Networks, which operates across central and southern Scotland, are working with Glasgow Warriors on a wide-range of community initiatives, including the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship.

More than 1,000 girls and boys from 25 schools are competing in this year’s competition which will give a platform to grassroots talent to display their skills at Scotstoun Stadium.