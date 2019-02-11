Eastwood High qualify in Glasgow Warriors school rugby championships

Eastwood High School is the first school through to the knock-out stages of the 2019 SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship after the opening round of qualifying at Scotstoun last week.

The Newton Mearns-based pupils were impressive during an entertaining day of rugby as an S1 and S2 boys’ team and an under-15 girls’ team from five schools competed across 30 matches.

Eastwood edged out Annan Academy, Loudoun Academy, Smithycroft Secondary School and Stonelaw High to qualify at the third time of asking.

Across 12 matches, the three sides from the East Renfrewshire school scored a total of 63 tries with their girls winning all four matches.

PE teacher Gordon Reid said: “I’m really delighted for the pupils, they played some terrific rugby to qualify.

“It was a great day and a fantastic tournament organised by SP Energy Networks and Glasgow Warriors.

“We were two points off qualifying two years ago and last year we were in a group with Shawlands Academy who ended up winning the competition, so to qualify now is amazing. The players are absolutely buzzing, they did themselves proud.”

He continued: “When I joined the school about eight years ago we had a small rugby presence but since we’ve had the CashBack Schools of Rugby programme running for three years there’s now a combined 120 girls and boys playing.”

For some of the girls competing it was their very first experience of competitive action and they got to rub shoulders with the Scottish

Women’s squad who were training ahead of their Six Nations clash against Ireland at Scotstoun.

Annabel Sergeant passed on some advice during a break from training and was impressed with what she saw.

The semi-finals take place on Wednesday, March 27.