Bo’ness Rugby Club stages its for first 10s tournament

Bo’ness Rugby Club will host their inaugural 10s tournament next Saturday, August 4, in conjunction with Falkirk gym Blood Sweat and Tears.

The day is also the official opening of the newly developed pitch.

The club was fortunate enough to secure funding that enabled the new fence and spectator benches to be installed for the coming season and hope this will encourage more community involvement.

The 10s tournament - featuring 10-a-side teams playing shoretr games - will start at 9.30am when the pitch will be officially opened and the Alloa-Bowmar Pipe Band will be on hand to provide the music.

Matches kick off at 10am with trophy presentations at 4.30pm and participating teams include Bo’ness, Ross High, Hillfoots, Hyndland, Ardrossan Accies, Dogs of War select and Rosyth Sharks, plus one more team still to be confirmed at time writing.

The tournament is for seniors, but the activities at the edge of play are all geared towards kids of all ages, mainly to cater for the other halves and their kids to also enjoy the day.

As well as a day of rugby there will be be stalls, inflatables, ice cream and food and all are welcome to go along.