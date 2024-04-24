XV-a-Side: The 'unforgettable' 1984 Grand Slam clincher, Falkirk seal cup final, 3G family quiz

Who is this former Lions captain? (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

MATCH TO REMEMBER

During the close season we will feature the details of a match that was a favourite from some of the Rugby Memories’ group members.

First up is the unforgettable Scotland Grand Slam winning match from 1984.

SCOTLAND 21 FRANCE 12: Saturday, March 17, 1984 at Murrayfield.

Home try: Calder. Home conversion: Dods. Home penalties: Dods (5).

Away try: Gallion. Away conversion: Lescarboura. Away penalty: Lescarboura. Away drop goal: Lescarboura.

It was a season to celebrate some great performances and Scotland had beaten Wales in Cardiff 15-9, England at Murrayfield 18-6, and Ireland in Dublin 32-3.

France were an impressive side, with world-class players in Serge Blanco, Jean-Pierre Rives, Philippe Sella, Jean-Patrick Lescarboura and Jerome Gallion.

France were worth their narrow 6-3 half-time lead, but poor discipline cost them dearly as Peter Dods kicked three penalties to make the score 12-12.

It was tense and nervous, but Jim Calder’s late try proved a turning point. Dods added the conversion and a late penalty to secure a great win. Scotland had won the Championship, the Triple Crown and the Grand Slam.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Congratulations to Falkirk who will now face Lasswade in Saturday’s final of the National League Cup at Murrayfield with a 1.45pm kick off.

The semi-final against Newton Stewart was a real cliff-hanger and the final ten minutes were not for the nervous.

It finished 21-20 and at one time the visitors were down to thirteen players.

Lasswade beat Alan Glen’s 24-23 in the other semi-final and the final should be a classic.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

The mystery player was former Scotland hooker Colin Deans and the True or False answer was FALSE.

The Calcutta Cup was actually made from melted down rupees and not sixpences.

Youth: a. IRELAND b. SHETLAND c. FRANCE and ENGLAND.

Senior: a. ENGLAND b. SALE c. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS.

Veteran: a. SANDY CARMICHAEL b. SCOTT HASTINGS 65 c. JIM AITKEN.

Mastermind: BRIVE, CASTRES and MONTPELLIER.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

YOUTH

Which of the Six Nations teams did not play any of their home games in their own capital city this year?

Which trophy were Scotland awarded after their 27-26 win in Cardiff in this year’s tournament?

In the 2024 series, Duhan van der Merwe was joint top try scorer with five tries. Who was the other player who scored five tries?

SENIOR

Who scored all nineteen of Scotland’s points when they beat England 19-13 at Murrayfield in 2000?

Who overtook Neil Jenkins in 2008 to become the top points scorer in International Rugby at that time?

Which three countries hosted games in the 2007 Rugby World Cup?

VETERAN

In 1975, a crowd of 104,000 watched a game at Murrayfield. Who were Scotland playing?

Which player was known as “Pine Tree”?

Which country caused a major upset by beating Wales 16-13 in the 1991 Rugby World Cup?

MASTERMIND

What was known as “Billy’s Cabbage Patch”?

TRUE OR FALSE

Chris Paterson is Scotland’s most capped player with 109 caps?

MYSTERY PLAYER