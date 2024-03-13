XV-a-Side rugby column: Scotland guilty of 'far too many errors' in Italy Six Nations disaster

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Scotland stand-off? Picture: Ian Rutherford.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Bruce Hay of Boroughmuir. And it was true - Italy recorded their first Six Nations win over Scotland.

FALKIRK RC

The focus turns to next Saturday when the firsts take on Stirling County at Home Park. League leaders Peebles take on Aberdeen Grammar. Falkirk have a game in hand and are currently six points behind Peebles. Lasswade, also with a game in hand are in third place, three points behind Falkirk.

BO’NESS RUGBY

The local side finished their league season with a heavy 74-7 defeat against Strathmore and finished in bottom place. They will have an anxious summer when the focus will be on finding a new “home” to keep the game alive in the town. Every rugby supporter will wish them well.

G’MOUTH STAGS

The league programme ended on a high note with a convincing 36-10 over Kinross at Glensburgh and attention now turns to the complexities of the play-offs with some potential permutations that would baffle MENSA members. Stags’ seconds will finish in fifth place in their league.

G’MOUTH WOMEN

There was a good crowd to see a cracker of a match when Grangemouth beat Aberdeenshire Quines 74-24. It was a great advert for women’s rugby with end to end play, plenty of open running rugby, and played in a great spirit.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Murrayfield is currently the largest sports stadium in Scotland in terms of capacity?

SIX NATIONS

ITALY deserved their win and the warnings were there with their U20 side beating Scotland 47-14. Their first tournament home win in eleven years was a just reward after their gutsy performances against England and France and some great defensive work in the closing stages.

SCOTLAND didn’t live up to their pre-match tag as favourites and were guilty of far too many errors. They lacked consistency and couldn’t find a way past a determined home defence.

Optimists will say the Triple Crown is still there to win. Pessimists will point to that second half showing and shake their heads.

ENGLAND played some of their best rugby in ages and showed that they were capable of running with the ball.

The game was probably the best of the tournament so far and was a bruising encounter but with some long–overdue flair and improvisation to delight the Twickenham crowd.

IRELAND were surprised by the opening English attacks and for the first time in the tournament looked vulnerable. They thought they had sneaked it in the closing minutes, but couldn’t hold out.

WALES have a long, long way to go before they can claim to have a team that challenges for honours.

They couldn’t compete with such powerful opposition. They face a Wooden Spoon challenge next week.