XV-a-Side rugby column: Reserve league is back on the table - and a good idea

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

The Mystery Player was Jonah Lomu, and the teaser was FALSE. He played for Cardiff, not Newport.

IMPRESSIVE GLASGOW

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is Lions red? (Photo: Russell Cheyne/Allsport)

Glasgow looked impressive in a 49-0 Scotstoun win over Dragons with seven tries. The heavy defeat and the lack of any away points on the board underlined the crisis in Welsh Rugby.

KEEPING RESERVES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was always a problem when clubs who ran several teams played smaller clubs. It was common for the big city FP clubs to have four or five teams, while the Borders clubs like Gala and Hawick had several junior sides feeding into their top sides.

Problems arose when the senior teams had matches called off and it was not unusual for players to turn out for second teams with a subsequent knock-on effect for the teams below that.

It soon became obvious that certain star players were obviously running through teams with considerable ease, and some massive scorelines were recorded.

Sensibly, referees would blow for full time much earlier to avoid embarrassment and at times humiliation for the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing was gained from seeing reinforced “second fifteens” run up 100 plus points without reply. Who knows how many players gave up after several of these one-sided mismatches?

It is encouraging to hear that some clubs are keen to set up genuine Reserve Leagues, where teams can face opposition of a similar calibre.

The current Caledonian Leagues are a mixture of 1s and 2s and there are several anomalies that really need urgent attention.

EVEN MORE CALL-OFFS

Both home teams and away teams are calling off, so the excuse of being unable to travel isn’t the whole picture. Strathmore Women are a case in point. They should have played four league matches by now but have failed to raise a team on all four occasions and have posted four 28-0 defeats as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either there is a viable team or there isn’t. It is unfair on the intended opposition to have a blank Sunday through no fault of their own.

RECENT RESULTS

Falkirk 1s lost at home 36-25 to a strong GHK side and their 2s beat Alloa 29- 24 in an exciting encounter. Grangemouth 1s beat Panmure 47-21 up in Broughty Ferry. Grangemouth Women were supposed to have been at home to Strathmore, but the Forfar side couldn’t raise a team. Linlithgow 1s ran up a big score beating Stewartry 92-7.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk 1s are over in Fife to play Howe of Fife in Cupar, while the 2s play Blairgowrie up in Angus. Grangemouth 2s are at home to Dundee University Medics. Grangemouth Women play Howe of Fife with a 2pm start in Cupar. Linlithgow 1s are away to Hamilton with their 2s in Edinburgh to play Stewart’s Melville 2s.

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this ex-Scotland and Lions ace?

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our Mystery Player stood for election as Rector of Dundee University but was defeated by Stephen Fry?