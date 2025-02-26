XV-a-Side rugby column: Remembering Grangemouth's 'real character' Murdy Cook

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-Welsh and Lions ace? (Photo: Reg Speller/Fox/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was South Africa’s Francois Pienaar. Last week’s True or False was FALSE. Pienaar was played by Matt Damon.

SIX NATIONS

Wales 18 Ireland 27: Wales were a vastly improved side and surprised even their harshest critics. Only time will tell if this is the beginning of a sustained revival, but the commitment and determination was certainly there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England 16 Scotland 15: Scotland won the try count 3-1 and looked the better side in terms of running and passing. It shows that all the statistics count for nothing if the pressure doesn’t end in points on the board. It was a heartbreaking finale and left some wondering whether the points value of the try should be increased.

Italy 24 France 73: France looked menacing as they romped to victory with the second highest points score in Six Nations history. Italy had a good first half, but the effort took its toll, and the result sets up the Ireland v France game on Saturday, March 8 in Dublin.

MURDY COOK

The Grangemouth rugby community was saddened to hear of the passing of Murdy Cook at the age of 93.

Murdy was one of the players who helped re-establish the sport when Grangemouth became a rugby club again in the early 1950s and went on to be a popular player and later administrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A real character with a droll sense of humour, he managed a team of rugby players in the Grangemouth Summer Football League. They won the league title - much to the chagrin of the football fraternity.

The success coincided with the great Celtic European Cup win of 1967 and earned Murdy the nickname El Supremo - which he really enjoyed.

6N ANSWERS

2006; South Africa; Brian Moore; JJ Williams; Gareth Thomas.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk firsts are at home against GHK and their seconds play Kinross, also at Horne Park. Grangemouth firsts face Panmure up in Broughty Ferry, and the seconds are further up the Angus coast to play Arbroath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grangemouth women will take on Aberdeenshire Quines on Sunday in the National Shield with a 2pm start.

Linlithgow firsts are over in Newton Mearns to play Whitecraigs.

RECENT RESULTS

Falkirk came back across the border with the points after a 22-12 win over Berwick. The seconds lost 39-19 away against title chasing Blairgowrie.

Grangemouth firsts lost narrowly 26-22 against Kinross on Friday night and their seconds gained revenge for the previous week’s defeat by beating Dundee Medics 57-24 at Glensburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corstorphine Cougars failed to field a team at home against Grangemouth women and the local side were awarded a 28-0 win. Linlithgow firsts were impressive in a 61-14 home win over Hamilton Bulls.

TRUE OR FALSE

Our mystery player had an Arriva Wales bus named after him?