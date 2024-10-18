XV-a-Side: Latest district rugby news and remembering Ron Glasgow

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Scotland scrum half, pictured at Falkirk RFC’s Sunnyside (Photo: Euan Cherry/Freuds)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was KENNY LOGAN. Last week’s True or False was TRUE. Both grounds were used in the film Chariots of Fire.

RECENT RESULTS

Falkirk Firsts lost at home to Lasswade in a fiercely competitive race for promotion. They are now in fourth place, but only four points separate them from leaders Kirkcaldy. The Seconds lost a close game in Perth which could have gone either way. Perthshire, the league leaders, won 26-19.

Grangemouth Stags Firsts were without a league fixture, and the Seconds went down 50-5 to joint league leaders Rosyth Sharks.

Grangemouth Women entertained league leaders Broughton at Glensburgh and lost 36-10. The team did well to come back from 19-0 down after only 25 minutes and showed plenty of determination against a powerful side that has rattled up some big scores.

Linlithgow lost 41-28 to Dunfermline to maintain their 50% record in National 4.

RON GLASGOW

Back in the days before the national leagues, clubs had to arrange their own fixtures, and it was often quite difficult to get games against the so-called “big clubs.” Dunfermline was considered one of the elite and Grangemouth were given a game against them in a mid-week early season slot. That is where I first saw Ron Glasgow who sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of ninety-three. I remember his tackling ability and his incredible fitness. It is surprising that he only played ten games for Scotland and made his international debut against France at the age of thirty-one. He was the hero of the 1982 win in Cardiff when Scotland won for the first time since 1927, scoring a memorable try that was applauded by both sets of supporters. A memorial service is being held in Dollar Parish Church on Friday November 1st at 2.30pm.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk Firsts take the long and winding road down to Newton Stewart while the Seconds are at home to Dundee Rugby Seconds.

Grangemouth Stags Firsts area away to Blairgowrie who are sitting in second place, only one point behind leaders Perthshire, while the Seconds are scheduled to face Dundee University Medics in Dundee. The students were unable to field a team last week against Panmure and were deducted four points.

Grangemouth Women are also up in Dundee to play Dundee Valkyries.

Linlithgow have a second successive home game, his time against North Berwick, who are currently in bottom place with only one win so far this season.

RESULT

Gloucester 31 Bath 55. Finn Russell is coming into good form at the right time. Bath came from 24-17 down at half time to win at Kingsholm and the Scotland stand-off scored eighteen of their points with a try, a penalty and five conversions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

TRUE OR FALSE

Hawick RFC are the only Scottish club side that has been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.