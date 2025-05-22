XV-a-Side column: Linlithgow's Redsfest and Grangemouth's annual 'warm-up' game this weekend

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side rugby column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Andy Hancock, and it was TRUE, he did score a late try against Scotland.

LINLITHGOW R.F.C. REDSFEST 2025

Who is this former Scotland forward? (Photo by Adrian Murrell/Getty Images)

RedsFest takes place at Linlithgow Rugby Club on Saturday May 24th. Kids (15 and under) go free and there is a Sevens tournament, a Beer Festival, including many local beers, live music, and tasty food. Doors open at 11.00 am. There will also be a Walking Rugby display. The bar opens at noon, and the event is family and dog friendly. Admission is £10 and this includes two tokens which can be exchanged for food and drink items at the event.

GRANGEMOUTH WARM UP GAME

The annual Captains XV versus Presidents XV takes place at Grangemouth on Saturday afternoon. Andy Farrell has allowed the Grangemouth President to give a run out to some of the Lions squad to keep them in top condition for their upcoming matches.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

First generation: West of Scotland.

Second generation: England.

Third generation: Maro Itoje

Mastermind: Brian O’Driscoll

This week’s questions:

First generation (1970-1999): Scotland 18 France 17 was the score at Murrayfield in January 1986. There was one Cambridge University student in the home team. Who was he?

Second generation ( 2000-2020): In the 2020 Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield which England won 13-6, who scored all the Scotland points?

Third generation ( 2020-2025): Which teams are competing for the 1888 Cup this year?

Mastermind: Which players are going on their third Lions tour this summer?

MURRAYFIELD - A HUNDRED UP

It was always said that Scotland’s best chances of beating France were on a January day in Edinburgh and so it proved on January 18th, 1986. In those days, a try was worth four points, and if the game had been played under current values, France would have won 19-18. Scotland fielded six new caps for the match and the selectors were determined to erase the memories of a whitewash season in 1985. Hawick’s Colin Deans was the new captain and the first match under his leadership saw new cap Gavin Hastings score all of Scotland’s points in a 18-17 win. It wasn’t a classic by any means, but Hastings’ efforts meant he overtook Andy Irvine and Peter Dods who had held the record with seventeen points. France scored after only twenty seconds, and it was quick-thinking on the part of Pierre Berbizier. Hastings kick off went straight into touch, and the Scots turned back expecting a restart. Berbizier took a quick throw in to himself and sprinted all of seventy yards to score in the corner. Not an ideal start for the new -look Scots and especially their debutant at number 15. France scored a second try through Phillipe Sella and Hastings almost added a seventh penalty in the closing minutes.

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this former Scotland forward?

TRUE OR FALSE?

The daughter of our Mystery Player won more Scotland caps than her father and brother.