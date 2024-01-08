XV-a-Side: Club rugby returns this weekend for our local sides

With the rugby of domestic club rugby this weekend, our XV-a-Side rugby column created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland also returns...

Who is this former Wales front row forward, pictured on the charge during NZ Juniors and the British Lions clash in Wellington, New Zealand in 1977 (Photo: Adrian Murrell/Getty Images)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

The last mystery player we featured was Clive Woodward - shown at an England training session. And it is true that Matt Dawson was voted Celebrity Masterchef in 2006.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk return to action on Saturday as the league fixtures resume. They are through in Edinburgh to take on Stewart’s Melville in what should be an entertaining contest. A key fixture in the division will be the clash between Peebles and Newton Stewart. As things stand, Peebles are on fifty-five points from their thirteen games with Falkirk in second place, four points behind. Newton Stewart are in third place but have played one game more. The seconds are back in action on Saturday, January 20, when they are at home to Kinross.

​GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glensburgh side’s next fixture will be on Saturday, January 27, when they take on Stonehaven side Mackie Academy in the National Shield. This fixture will kick off at 1.30pm. The seconds are at home on Saturday to Strathmore with a 2pm start.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

Bo’ness resume league action on Saturday when they are up in Perthshire to play league leaders Crieff and Strathearn. It will be a daunting task as the home side have only lost one game all season.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth Women resume their season with a home game in the National Shield on Sunday, January 28, against Highland. This game has a 2pm start.

RUGBY MEMORIES

Our ambassador Sandy Carmichael shared some great experiences of his days in a Scotland shirt: “For International matches, the squad met up on the Thursday and had two training sessions, one private in the morning and one public on the Friday afternoon. You did not want to give too much away in the public session, given the presence of journalists and opposition officials. The games in France were the exception and we would fly out on the Thursday morning and have a cultural event in the evening, usually at the Folies Bergere. The Five Nations in the amateur days was a great tournament and every country could beat the others on their day. When we played in Ireland, I recall we had to get changed in a wooden hut and the old Lansdowne Road pitch was like a cow-field. In Wales, we stayed at the Esplanade Hotel in Penarth and Fawlty Towers could not have topped this place for funny stories. The porter was a dead ringer for Lurch from the Addams Family and the players cooked for themselves in the hotel kitchen. Games at the old Arms Park were brilliant and Wales had a side that just oozed with talent. With that crowd behind them they were a force to be reckoned with.”

TRUE OR FALSE?