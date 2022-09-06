'We blew them off the park' - Falkirk Rugby Club stalwart Kenny Grieve lauds team after emphatic win in league opener

Tries by captain Harry Russell, Euan Cassells (2), Gregor Ramsay and Andy McNab – all converted by Glen Faulds – gave the Horne Park side a 35-0 lead.

Although the visitors rallied to score three tries – two of which were converted – Falkirk added further scores via an outstanding solo try by Faulds, Russell’s second and two more for Cassells, plus four more conversions.

“The boys played very well,” said Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve told The Falkirk Herald. “They stuck to their tasks, they stuck to their processes, the shapes and structures that we’ve implemented over the close season and put that into practice and played with real tempo.

Falkirk Rugby Club have made a fantastic start this season (Pic by Gordon Honeyman)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Certainly for the first 35 minutes when we blew them off the park, they just couldn't cope with it.

"They then came back into it for the middle 15 or 20-minute period where they got a couple of scores which made life a bit more difficult for ourselves.

"But then once we got an interception try where we managed to steal the ball and Glen Faulds ran pretty much the length of the pitch to score seemed to settle the guys again.

"Then we kicked into gear again, Harry Russell scored an interception try and then we continued to run riot.

"It was very comfortable in the end and a really good opener for the players.

"Dumfries are traditionally quite a strong side so I was surprised we scored that many points against them. I think they had a few injuries.”

Falkirk’s second half dominance wasn’t adversely affected by having Stewart McCulloch yellow carded in the second half with the score at 42-19. McCulloch was sin-binned for a neck roll high tackle.

Although it was a great performance, Grieve said Falkirk’s scrum and lineout hadn’t been as good as they could be and needed working on for tougher games ahead.

Falkirk continue their league campaign at Preston Lodge this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.