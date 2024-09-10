Falkirk ace Gregor Dodd goes to ground to try and tackle Berwick opponent (Pics by Stuart Fenwick)

It might just be one game into the new rugby season, but Falkirk are already top of National League Division 2 after a six-try 40-21 home victory over Berwick last Saturday.

The Falkirk side, captained by Harry Russell, included impressive league debuts for Alex Geddes, Connor Doran, Rory Marshall and Arran Hain, as they produced a far better display than in the 39-39 home National League Cup Pool 7 draw against Kirkcaldy the week before.

Leading 28-14 at half-time thanks to tries for Gregor Ramsay, Andrew Gillespie, Ed Waller and Gregor Dodd and four Duncan Tomkins conversions, the home team added further second half points via two tries for skipper Russell, the first of which was converted by Tomkins.

“We were pleased with the result against Berwick,” Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve told the Falkirk Herald. “It was an improved performance from the week before.

"The coaches were quite happy but we’ve still got a number of things that we need to work on, improve on and get better. But overall it was a good start.

"There’s always a layer of pressure when you’re trying to get the four-try bonus so to get it in the bag early was good.

"And certainly the boys came out well from the week before against Kirkcaldy when it was pretty tough. We had worked on a number of things in training, put those into practice and it came good.

"Our defence was far better and we were in control for long parts. Certainly we dominated for long spells and we were delighted to get the result.

"The new boys did really well. We have a number of new faces and we’re just starting to gel.

"The understanding between the players is improving week by week so we are really chuffed.”

With the aforementioned home cup draw against Kirkcaldy still very fresh in the memory, Falkirk will take on Quintan Sanft’s side again – away from home this time – in the league this Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.

Grieve added: “Both teams were missing players for the National League Cup game so I think both teams will be, not radically different this time, but I think they will be different.

"The cup was almost used like an extra pre-season game, so this time it’s almost like wiping the slate clean and starting again.

"We’re probably a bit more settled and there will be a few changes because we’ve got a couple of guys coming back although we’ve not finalised that yet.

"I’m sure Kirkcaldy had a couple of guys away on a stag do who were regular starters for them who will now be back.

"It will be another interesting forward dominated battle up front as it always is against Kirkcaldy.

"I think Kirkcaldy have improved this season. I think with the demise of Super Six there are a good number of players who have gone back to their original clubs or that have moved away to other clubs.

"That’s then forced guys who were starting in teams last year to not start, so this has filtered down from the top. Like us, Kirkcaldy have picked up a few signings.”