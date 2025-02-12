Six Nations: Gregor Townsend hopeful ex-Falkirk ace Finn Russell can return for England trip
The visitors, going for a third successive title, eased to a 32-18 win at Murrayfield to move to the top of the Six Nations standings.
And it couldn’t have gotten any worse for Scotland – with two key men including fly-half Russell now battling to be fit for the trip Twickenham to take on fierce rivals England later this month.
The ex-Falkirk youngster was able to walk off off the pitch and passed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), but the decision was made for him not to return to the pitch.
Graham received lengthy treatment on the pitch before he was stretchered off in a neck brace. He has since been released from hospital.
“Finn is fine,” Townsend said after the match. “He actually passed his HIA but our staff sensed he wasn't totally aware of what was going on, so we made the call to not put him back on.
"He's obviously frustrated. It's a freak injury when you collide with your own player. I don't know the protocols of passing HIA and then being pulled out.
"He will now be classed as a failure, delayed symptoms. I don't know whether that will be just seven days. It's based on his record and passing HIA too.
"There's no game for Finn next week anyway. We're hoping he'll make a full recovery in time for England.”
Scotland face Steve Borthwick’s side on Saturday, February 22 with kick-off at 4.45pm.