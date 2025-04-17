Rugby: Falkirk secure comeback win to finish Division 2 season on a high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Rugby Club rounded off a frustrating, injury-ridden campaign on a positive note with a comeback win on Saturday to send Lasswade down.

The Sunnyside outfit, who secured third spot in Arnold Clark National League Division 2 after that 36-29 success in Midlothian, finished 19 points off champions Gordonians and never really mounted a serious challenge for the top two.

But Falkirk did end on a high, coming back from 29-15 down to ensure they head off for the summer break in good spirts.

Speaking after the season finale, director of rugby Kenny Grieve admitted that the “real bit of grit” shown on Saturday was simply missing too often throughout the first XV’s campaign.

Falkirk’s first XV squad and club members pose for a group picture after the final outing of the Arnold Clark National League Division 2 campaign (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

“We were down 29-15 at one point but managed to come back and win it,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

“We showed a real bit of grit and determination that we maybe haven’t shown in other matches throughout the season.

"The story for us has been being in a lead then losing it or not being able to get back into a game. We lost a few games that we shouldn’t have lost and that affected us a little bit.

“Even the other weekend, going out of the cup when we knew how many points we needed to get was really poor.

“When you look at the cup and how it has gone, we could have made the final again for sure.

“At the start of the season, Lasswade beat us at home and that one sticks in the memory as a really poor day. We had too many like that.

“The performance on Saturday was the type that you need to put in for every match in the league if you want to finish in the top two.

“Finishing third isn’t bad by any means but we have ambitions here to be winning league titles.

“Things just haven’t worked out this season, I think that is fair to say.”

Grieve added: “The big difference from the last couple of seasons has been the consistency of selection. This year we have struggled with injuries and unavailability at certain points in time. That clearly doesn’t help.

“Momentum is so important and it is hard to build that when the back-line is changing every second week.

“We have a decent-sized squad but it isn’t big enough to deal with the amount of players we have had out.”

Falkirk’s first XV finished the season having collected 50 points from their 16 outings. They won nine and lost seven.

Their second XV also secured a third-placed finish in their league campaign. They finished four points above Grangemouth Stags in Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2. In 12 fixtures, they won six and lost six, finishing on 39 points.

“Our seconds have done really well this season,” Grieve said. “That is something to be happy about. We’ve brought through younger ones.

“We had eight or nine under-18s come through this year. That’s brilliant and some of may even get a chance in the 1s but certainly the 2s going into next season.

“We are building some strength in depth now and just in general.

“It is nice to have local lads coming through and playing rugby at their local club. We’re super-proud of that.”