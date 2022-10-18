Rugby: Falkirk seal last-gasp victory against Hamilton Bulls to make it three on the bounce

His side made it three wins on the bounce on Saturday afternoon with a last-gasp victory over rivals Hamilton Bulls, with Glen Faulds scoring to make it 19-18 with the final action of the match in Lanarkshire.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said the “composure” of the side was what won them the match – and that they wouldn’t have won it last season.

Russell commented: “This weekend’s win was the perfect example of that mentality because in the same fixture last year we ended up drawing the game with the last kick of the ball, whereas this time we won the game with the final play.

(Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

“Last year we were leading by a fair margin but somehow finished the game 37-37.

“Hamilton were great and they pushed us, in fact I’d say I am in disbelief at their position in the table going on that performance. They held onto the ball well and the brand of rugby they play is pleasing on the eye.

“On Saturday past we made hard work of it but overall we have been consistent in our play so far this campaign.

“I still think we could do better. One of our losses was a little annoying in my eyes as we could have managed the game better and actually won it – but genuinely we are in a much better place this time around.

Andrew Graham drives forward in possession

“Last season we wouldn’t have won the match. We are showing greater composure in matches and our grit and determination has gone up a notch. That is promising for us early on and will be crucial going into the darker, wetter months which levels the playing field in most outings.

“All of the younger players are coming on leaps and bounds now because they had that bedding-in for a period of time last season. They now know how to play National Two rugby and more importantly how to actually approach matches with a mentality that is first and foremost to win the match. Playing flashy rugby is great but winning comes first and we have been guilty of not doing that before. The club is in a great place at the moment and it is brilliant place to be.”

Meanwhile, the club’s second XV also made it three wins in a row as they defeated Harris 59-22.

Glen Faulds converted for Falkirk at the death