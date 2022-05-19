Rugby: Falkirk Schools Cup grand finals to take place next week

Larbert High and Braes High make up the four-strong league table, with the finals to decide who wins overall taking place at Falkirk Rugby Club.

First place will play second place to decide the overall winner, while simultaneously third place will take on fourth place.

A trophy will go to the winners, while each side will have a player of the day medal awarded.

Falkirk High in action against Braes High in Round Two of the Schools Cup league (Picture: Falkirk High School)

Speaking to the Herald, Falkirk RC’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve said the event has already been a huge success: “It has been spoken about very highly from people right at the top of the SRU (Scottish Rugby Union) which is great for us and we are the only area in Scotland that has schools participating in this sort of particular cup.

“Our development officer Duncan McKinstray has done a brilliant job of organising and helping promote the event.

“We want this to grow arms and legs and I think it will do that. This will now be a yearly event and we are already planning this year to have some of under-18’s version of the competition.

"Hopefully next year we will be able to introduce a boys and girls version of the under-15’s event too.