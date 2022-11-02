Rugby: Falkirk put in 'most accomplished performance in five years' to win five on the spin

The side now sit in third spot on 27 points, just two points off top spot having lost only two games in nine.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, RC director Kenny Grieve said: “When I look back at this group of players and go through every match over the last five years, I don’t think I can find a better all-round performance than the one that was produced on Saturday.

"Everybody just performed to their best and the decision making was spot on at each opportunity – it was our most accomplished performance since I came into the club. The likes of Glen Faulds really got on the ball and made things happen, they applied pressure and got us up the park.

"It was controlled and measured. The maturity shown was a real positive for us when looking at the medium and long-term future of this group and where we can go.

"The win really shows what we are capable of as a team when we play to our best. We already know the quality we have in the building but what we keep asking for is a level of consistency and an ability to follow what we teach them in training – that is really coming to fruition now.”

Falkirk now face a two-week break from league duty before returning with a tough fixture against second-placed Peebles away from home.

Despite the side's current winning form, Grieve however believes the free weekend will be beneficial.

"The break has actually come at a good time for us,” he said. “It will give the players a chance to recover and gather ourselves again. We have a few niggling injuries too.

"What we have now is a much stronger mentality and I think that will stay with the squad now they have it. Our problem in previous years, even in the division above in the national one was that we beat ourselves up too much. If we made an error we would try to fix it straight away and try the miracle pass – now we just get on with it.

"Peebles is always a match especially on their home patch and that will be a real test for us.”

