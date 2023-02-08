Rugby: Falkirk now only three points off top spot after Dumfries Saints victory

The Horne Park team are now only three points behind second-placed Glasgow Accies and leaders Newton Stewart after notching what was a third win on the spin.

"It was another good result for us,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “Dumfries is known for being a really tough place to go and it has been for us previously. The weather is always against you at this time of year, and the wind was horrific on the day.

"Once again, our players showed a real maturity and their work ethic was outstanding. They are all really grasping the game plan now and how and when to apply pressure.

Stefan Yarrow returned to the Falkirk team at the weekend as they defeated Dumfries Saints 22-12 (Stock photo: Gordon Honeyman)

"We aren’t making silly mistakes anymore either and it was a really professional job. We went down there knowing what we would have to do to win and we just did it.

"It would have nice to pick up a bonus point but we couldn’t get that extra try.

"We are going week to week now and that is another result that keeps us ticking over.

"The league table is so tight and first played second over the weekend too. Newton won down at their place which was what I expected.

"It is going to be really close and all we can do is to keep on winning our matches and focusing on ourselves.”