Rugby: Falkirk now only three points off top spot after Dumfries Saints victory

Falkirk RC’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve says Saturday’s 22-12 victory over Dumfries Saints will ‘keep them ticking away’ in the background as they look to win promotion out of the Tennent’s National League Division 2.

By Ben Kearney
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 3:27am

The Horne Park team are now only three points behind second-placed Glasgow Accies and leaders Newton Stewart after notching what was a third win on the spin.

"It was another good result for us,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “Dumfries is known for being a really tough place to go and it has been for us previously. The weather is always against you at this time of year, and the wind was horrific on the day.

"Once again, our players showed a real maturity and their work ethic was outstanding. They are all really grasping the game plan now and how and when to apply pressure.

Stefan Yarrow returned to the Falkirk team at the weekend as they defeated Dumfries Saints 22-12 (Stock photo: Gordon Honeyman)
"We aren’t making silly mistakes anymore either and it was a really professional job. We went down there knowing what we would have to do to win and we just did it.

"It would have nice to pick up a bonus point but we couldn’t get that extra try.

"We are going week to week now and that is another result that keeps us ticking over.

"The league table is so tight and first played second over the weekend too. Newton won down at their place which was what I expected.

"It is going to be really close and all we can do is to keep on winning our matches and focusing on ourselves.”

Falkirk’s second string also won over the weekend, defeating Dundee Medics 17-12 at home.

