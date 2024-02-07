Rugby: Falkirk keep National League Division 2 title hopes alive after win as season nears end

Gregor Ramsey (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Table-toppers Peebles are still one point of them ahead heading into the final two outings of the campaign after they saw off Stirling County over the weekend.

And that leaves Falkirk needing the Borderers to slip up against either mid-table Kirkcaldy or bottom club Aberdeen Grammar, while the Sunnyside outfit still have a trip to fourth-placed Lasswade and a local derby against Stirling County to contend with.

But that hasn’t put an end to Falkirk’s belief that they can still go one better than last season’s final day disappointment – which saw the club lose out on the title to opponents Glasgow Accies – according to director of rugby Kenny Grieve.

Gregor Dodd (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

"It is out of our hands. We know that but we have to keep putting the pressure on them,” he said. “All we go can do now is win both of our matches with a bonus point and score a heck of lot in the process.

"There is still a lot of rugby to play and we like to score tries and attack. We are the league’s best for scoring. Defensively we are in the middle so that is something we need to fix heading into next season.

"But you never know. Peebles may slip up. They have a tough trip to Kirkcaldy next and that is fixture with a wee bit of history – Kirkcaldy will be well up for it. Even if they won without the bonus point, we would then be level. So scoring is key as we are behind at the moment.”

And on the winning performance against Berwick, he added: “The conditions were horrible and it took us a good 20-25 minutes for us to break them down and get our first score. There was a real gale blowing down the pitch and we did have them pinned down but we made some daft errors.

“But once we did wear then down we started to play our game and we were delighted with the win ultimately. It was a good day for the club, we had a packed clubhouse and we managed to host an excellent fundraiser too.”