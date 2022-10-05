Rugby: Falkirk get back to winning ways with stunning comeback

The side came into the match on the back of two straight defeats to Berwick and Newton Stewart and the club’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve was delighted to see the the squad bounce back.

"The guys did what they were asked to do,” he said to the Falkirk Herald. “It sounds simple but we have a young squad and consistency has been a problem for us for a wee while so it was great to see the team really just carry out exactly what was asked of them and that ended off in a great result.

"We managed the game well and didn’t buckle when we went down by a few tries. The wind was tough in the first half and they put us down into the corner and made us play out.

Falkirk Rugby Club picked up an impressive comeback 23-18 home win over Glasgow Accies on Saturday (Squad photo: Gordon Honyeman)

"In the second half we really bounced back from 13-0 down to turn it around. We did to them what they were doing to us and we pinned them down and made them make mistakes.

"We also capitalised on those errors which was pleasing to see. It was mature display from our younger players which was just brilliant.

"Stewart McCulloch came into the side to captain the team after being in and out of the team last season due to injuries and form. A few years back he was a mainstay in the team and he really delivered in the absence of Stefan Yarrow and Harry Russell.

"He really led by example and was the man of the match by a fair margin and he can proud of what he gave on the pitch.

Grieve picked out debutant Taylor Paul for his special praise after his performance at scrum-half helped secured the side’s second win of the campaign.

"Taylor Paul made his debut for the club and he did really well,” he added. “His grandfather Robert, who was part of the club back in the day when we were formed would have been delighted and it was fitting that he made his debut on the day of the club’s 50th anniversary dinner.

"He has been part of the Kelpies set-up and came right through to the team at 19-years-old which is a brilliant achievement.

"Liam McNicol also made his debut on Saturday and he grabbed a try so it really was a great day for our youngsters.”

Falkirk now travel to the capital on Friday night to take on Boroughmuir, who sit directly above them in the table by a single point.

"Saturday’s win doesn’t mean anything now,” Grieve said ahead of the match. “Consistency has been our problem so we need to back up a great win with another one. Boroughmuir’s Super-6 team are playing on Saturday afternoon so they asked us if we would play the night before.