Rory Lawson visits Falkirk as ex-Scotland captain hails 'key' National Lottery funding and Finn Russell ahead of World Cup

Rory Lawson with a group of young Falkirk RC members, who sent a message to former player Finn Russell ahead of the Scots' World Cup kick-off on Sunday (Photo: Euan Cherry)

Ahead of Scotland’s opening clash with South Africa on Sunday, 31-time cap Lawson visited Falkirk RC to drum up support for the club’s former player Finn Russell.

The club is one of the thousands of projects across the UK which benefits from the £30 million raised by National Lottery players every week for good causes. Falkirk received £125,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport Scotland, which has gone towards upgrading their pavilion to include a gym and six changing rooms. Since 1994, The National Lottery has invested more than £185 million into rugby union from grassroots to elite level, providing vital support to clubs throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I firmly believe that grassroots rugby is the lifeblood of our sport,” Lawson told the Falkirk Herald. “I played for Stirling County, my local grassroots club, as a junior and it was terrific. It's where young talent is nurtured, values are instilled, and communities come together. My best memories genuinely have come from my grassroots days.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Funding provided by The National Lottery is not just an investment in the future of the game; it's an investment in the future of our youth. It's about giving every child a chance to pick up a rugby ball, discover their potential, and be part of something special.

"Being here at Falkirk is really special. This is of course Finn (Russell’s) grassroots club and they are doing so much within the local community, just like other clubs across the country. My Dad went to school just along the road and he came along to the club often. My grandad was a teacher nearby too and I have deep family connections here.

"The funding has allowed Falkirk to do something that probably wouldn't have been possible otherwise. The access to funding for investment is really keeping clubs like Falkirk going and people want to come to nice facilities that really help give them a sense of belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through the work I do now as a leadership consultant, we dig into people’s hinterland, and so much of it that shapes people as adults and as leaders comes from that sense of belonging to something as a youngster and that is exactly the type of affect Falkirk can have through this funding.

Lawson pictured alongside Falkirk RC's vice president Mark Crawford in one of the new-look changing rooms (Photo: Euan Cherry)

"The clubhouse here at Falkirk is already fantastic but looking at the six new changing rooms, the new shower facilities, the gym set-up – this place can really become a community hub for people young and old.”

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, added: “Every week National Lottery players raise over £30million in funding to good causes across the UK, including support for clubs such as Falkirk RFC.

"Funding for grassroots clubs is essential to keep young people invested in sports, and help them reach their potential and achieve their dreams. And with the upcoming tournament, what better occasion to celebrate the work that Falkirk RC, and others across Scotland do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While visiting Falkirk, Lawson met volunteers and officials from the club where Russell played early in his career and helped him on his journey to becoming an elite international. In addition the former Gloucester scrum-half took the opportunity to pass on some coaching advice to some of members of Falkirk’s junior team.

31-time Scotland cap Lawson was also on hand to help out with some coaching on the day at Falkirk RC (Photo: Euan Cherry)

They also sent a special message to fly-half Finn Russell as he prepares to face the Springboks in Marseille at the weekend.

"Looking ahead to that match, and ex-Falkirk ace Finn’s importance within the Gregor Townsend’s team, Lawson said: “Scotland’s history against both South Africa and Ireland isn’t particularly great but everyone around the world knows now that Scotland are a very difficult team to face.

“Finn is key. The platform that he is given on both sides of the ball is also key! He needs to have a rock solid set-piece and he needs to be given front foot ball to get into that attacking shape. Defensively, Scotland need to get their discipline spot on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many moving parts but if Finn receives good quality ball to play with then he will cause any team in the world problems.”