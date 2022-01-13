Linlithgow Rugby Club "hopeful" of return to league action this weekend after five weeks off
After five weeks without a game, Linlithgow Rugby Club are hopeful this Saturday’s Tennent’s East Division 1 home clash against Royal High will go ahead.
Reds president Ken Richardson, talking in the wake of last weekend’s scheduled home game against Duns being postponed at Duns’ request, said on Thursday: “Last weekend the SRU gave clubs the option to call off games if they didn’t feel comfortable (due to coronavirus).
"We understood Duns’ stance as they would have been travelling a fair distance.
"The SRU call has been put out again this week but as things stand Royal High say that they’re happy to come. They’re much closer to us, being a west Edinburgh club so it's quite easy for them to get through.
"And we’re hopeful the game will go ahead.
"The Linlithgow lads will be raring to go if it does go ahead. They haven’t played for a while and the weather looks as though it’s going to be reasonable so I think they’ll be keen to play.”