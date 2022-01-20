Linlithgow 27-30 Royal High: Late comeback not enough to save Reds

Despite a Jack Frame penalty and Ross Tulloch try, Linlithgow trailed 11-8 at half-time before a converted second half try extended the visitors’ lead to 10 points.

But a Ross Martin score converted by Frame reduced Royal High’s advantage to 18-15.

Two High tries – one of which was converted – made it 30-15 for the home team but the Reds refused to give in and took advantage of High having two players yellow carded.

Fraser Mochrie barged his way over for a fine try. Then Lewis Wells powered his way to a try with a few defenders on his back. Frame converted the Wells try before the referee blew the whistle to end the match.

"We finished very strongly,” said Reds president Ken Richardson.

"If the game had gone another five minutes we would have probably won it but Royal High were very good.

"They had taken advantage of us letting them into the game earlier on and well deserved their lead at one stage.

“People were delighted to see rugby back again. That was the first game of the new year.

"It was four tries apiece so Linlithgow got a losing bonus point and a try bonus.

"It was a good performance although there are patches there that can be improved on and hopefully we’ll do so this Saturday at home to Broughton.”