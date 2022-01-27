Linlithgow 22-26 Broughton: Late converted try condemns Reds to defeat
In a dramatic Tennent’s East Division 1 encounter on Saturday, Linlithgow Rugby Club fought back from a slow start to lead late on before ultimately succumbing to a 26-22 home defeat by Broughton.
Broughton dominated the early stages and went 7-0 up with a converted try before the Reds hit back.
After clean line-out ball provided by Neil Lockhart, a drive to the line was only halted by illegal interference from Broughton and the referee awarded a penalty try to bring the scores level at 7-7.
The Reds then went 10-7 ahead on 20 minutes when Jack Frame landed the first of his five successful penalties.
Another Frame penalty extended his side’s lead to six points before Aidan Rennison had a try disallowed when the referee ruled there had been crossing in midfield.
Linlithgow suffered a major blow when a try from distance, which was converted, gave Broughton a 14-13 half-time lead.
The deadly boot of Frame was then successful twice to give the Reds a 19-14 advantage but this didn’t last long as a Broughton lineout caught Linlithgow flat footed and a swift move saw a visiting player go through untouched to score a try for 19-19, conversion missed.
Things were then looking good for the hosts as Frame kicked a penalty and Broughton’s numbers were reduced by yellow cards.
But it wasn’t to be as a late Broughton try – which was converted – broke Linlithgow hearts.
Although they gained a losing bonus point, it was hard on the Reds who are sixth with 23 points from 10 games ahead of this Saturday’s home league game against Haddington.