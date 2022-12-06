Kirkcaldy 22-24 Falkirk: away team repel Kirkcaldy onslaught to win again

Connor Faulds on the attack for Falkirk at Kirkcaldy (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

The away side – captained by Harry Russell – have won nine of their 11 league fixtures this season and sit in second place, two points behind leaders Glasgow Accies who prevailed 40-36 at Preston Lodge last weekend.

Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve told the Falkirk Herald: “Kirkcaldy didn’t allow us to play the game that we normally play, that was really difficult because of the pressure they were putting us under.

"They were really strong in the breakdown and they disrupted our breakdown.

"So at times we just couldn’t get the continuity that was required.

"But when we did – and that was evident in some of our scores – we were excellent again.

"We won ugly at the end of the day but at least we won and that’s the main thing.”

Last Saturday’s Falkirk victory didn’t start in the best fashion as they went 7-0 down after seven minutes courtesy of a Kirkcaldy try which was converted.

But the visitors were level within nine minutes, Stewart McCulloch’s try being converted by Glen Faulds.

It was then 12-7 for the hosts via their second try on the half hour, conversion missed.

But Falkirk once again responded impressively when - from an offload by skipper Harry Russell – Gregor Brodie went over for a score which was converted by Faulds to put Falkirk 14-12 up at half-time.

This lead was strengthened to a nine-point advantage within four minutes of the restart when Euan Cassell landed a try and Faulds kicked the extras.

A 50th-minute Faulds penalty made it 24-12 for the away team but still it wasn’t plain sailing as a Falkirk handling error then let in Kirkcaldy for a try although the subsequent conversion was missed.

Kirkcaldy got within two points by landing a try bonus score with 20 minutes remaining – the conversion was again off target – but it was Falkirk who ultimately edged home.

