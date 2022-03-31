'It was a really good game to watch' - Linlithgow Rugby Club president Ken Richardson assesses win over Duns in their penultimate league fixture

Lewis Wells (pictured touching down) scored a hat-trick last weekend (Library pic by Graham Black)

The Reds – whose other points came via two penalties and three conversions by Jack Frame – are fourth in the table on 38 points with one league fixture remaining this season.

"We always had the edge,” Linlithgow president Ken Richardson said.

"But with only about 15 or 20 minutes to go we were only ahead by 24-21.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So we finally pulled away in the last quarter.

“It was a spirited performance by Duns as well and it was a really good game to watch.

"Both sides tried to play good rugby.

"It was Duns’ final league game of the season and after the game their guys had all changed into Hawaiian shirts.

"They had brought the minibus up and they were up for a good evening in Linlithgow. That was great, it was good to see that.”

Conditions were perfect for Saturday’s match.

There was hardly a breath of wind, the ground was dry and firm and it was shirt sleeve order for the spectators as the sun shone throughout. Both sides had clearly decided to throw the ball around whenever possible, and so a hugely entertaining contest took place.

Linlithgow’s 2021-22 league campaign will be brought to a close this Friday evening when they host Haddington.

"The reason that we’re playing on the Friday night is that Haddington have their own sevens tournament on the Saturday,” Richardson said.

"So they’ve asked us to move our game forward so that their guys are free to play.

"Friday’s game will not change the fact that we’re going to finish fourth.

"I think that’s probably fair given the way we’ve played this season.

"We’ve been a wee bit inconsistent.