In pictures: Falkirk RFC officially reopens state-of-the-art Sunnyside pavilion

Falkirk Rugby Club officially reopened its Sunnyside pavilion on Saturday before the first XV took on Gordonians in a crucial league clash.
By Ben Kearney
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:53 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 18:05 GMT

Provost Robert Bissett was on hand to cut the ribbon in front of a healthy crowd – with the facility set to help increase local rugby participation among women and girls although all players will benefit from the changes.

It also intends to encourage wider community access, with local partners able to use the facilities to offer health and wellbeing programmes.

There is a new toilet block with disabled access and baby changing facilities, while the building has cladding and a more efficient and greener heating system.

Provost Robert Bissett cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the Sunnyside pavilion

1. Falkirk RFC reopen their Sunnyside pavillion

Provost Robert Bissett cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the Sunnyside pavilion Photo: Alan Murray

A healthy crowd turned out for the big occasion

2. Falkirk RFC reopen their Sunnyside pavilion

A healthy crowd turned out for the big occasion Photo: Alan Murray

There are changing facilities for male and female, male and female referee changing rooms

3. Falkirk RFC reopen their Sunnyside pavilion

There are changing facilities for male and female, male and female referee changing rooms Photo: Alan Murray

The club landed grants worth £800,000 to complete the work

4. Falkirk RFC reopen their Sunnyside pavilion

The club landed grants worth £800,000 to complete the work Photo: Alan Murray

