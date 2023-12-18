In pictures: Falkirk RFC officially reopens state-of-the-art Sunnyside pavilion
Falkirk Rugby Club officially reopened its Sunnyside pavilion on Saturday before the first XV took on Gordonians in a crucial league clash.
By Ben Kearney
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:53 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 18:05 GMT
Provost Robert Bissett was on hand to cut the ribbon in front of a healthy crowd – with the facility set to help increase local rugby participation among women and girls although all players will benefit from the changes.
It also intends to encourage wider community access, with local partners able to use the facilities to offer health and wellbeing programmes.
There is a new toilet block with disabled access and baby changing facilities, while the building has cladding and a more efficient and greener heating system.
