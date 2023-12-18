In pictures: Falkirk RFC officially reopens state-of-the-art Sunnyside pavilion

Falkirk Rugby Club officially reopened its Sunnyside pavilion on Saturday before the first XV took on Gordonians in a crucial league clash.

Provost Robert Bissett was on hand to cut the ribbon in front of a healthy crowd – with the facility set to help increase local rugby participation among women and girls although all players will benefit from the changes.

It also intends to encourage wider community access, with local partners able to use the facilities to offer health and wellbeing programmes.

There is a new toilet block with disabled access and baby changing facilities, while the building has cladding and a more efficient and greener heating system.

Falkirk RFC reopen their Sunnyside pavillion Provost Robert Bissett cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the Sunnyside pavilion

Falkirk RFC reopen their Sunnyside pavilion A healthy crowd turned out for the big occasion

Falkirk RFC reopen their Sunnyside pavilion There are changing facilities for male and female, male and female referee changing rooms