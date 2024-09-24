Grangemouth Stags storm to win over Kinross in rugby's Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 1

Grangemouth Stags sealed a big win over Kinross (Photo: Alan Murray)

Grangemouth Stags stormed to a 76-5 victory over Kinross at Glensburgh last Saturday in the Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 1.

The district side made seven changes (two positional) from the previous week. There were starts for Jackson, Luke Quinn, Clyne, Christie and Siddiq with both McNab and Strathie switching to front row.

Kinross had most of the early possession but the Stags defended well to prevent any progress. On eight minutes, Grangemouth opened the scoring. Good link play saw them progress to the 22. Ferguson then broke clear and fed Johnston who scored under the posts.

Kinross tried to reply but were again unable to break down the home defence. Try number two came from a Kinross mistake in midfield. The ball was knocked on and was collected by Jackson. Johnston and Ferguson linked well before Siddiq was stopped just short of the line. When the ball was recycled Gardiner was on hand to crash over. Siddiq added the extras.

Grangemouth were now on top and pressed home their advantage before the break. On the half hour mark, White picked up from a five-metre scrum to force his way over. Siddiq was again on target with the kick.

From the kick-off, White had another strong run. Good support play continued the move and Gardiner broke through the final defender for his second score. Siddiq added the conversion. With the last play of the half the Stags took a tap penalty and after several phases White was able to dive over for an unconverted score to see Grangemouth 31-0 ahead.

Kinross were then on the attack at the start of the second period. An attempted clearing kick by the home team was charged down and the visitors winger won the race for the touchdown. Grangemouth hit back and from a lineout in the opposition 22 – Johnston secured the ball before driving over the line for his second score.

Straight from the kick off Allan collected and made ground before feeding the supporting Garamukanwa. The prop had a rampaging run upfield before linking with Siddiq. The winger cut back infield and passed to Gardiner who ran in for his third try. Siddiq added the easy conversion.

The kick-off failed to go 10 metres. From the resultant scrum the Stags kicked upfield. A good chase saw the visitors fullback tackled close to the goal line. The loose ball was gratefully scooped up by Johnston to complete his hat-trick.

The closing ten minutes saw the Stags add 4 further scores. First from a scrum on the 22 - Forsyth passed to Coyle who cut back inside the cover for the score. Straight from the kick-off Allan made ground. The ball was recycled and moved along the line for Christie to run in for the score.

A few minutes later Christie collected a loose kick and set off upfield. Coyle was in support and the fullback beat the cover for his second score.

Just on full-time, McDonald linked with Allan and the veteran winger ran in for the final try. Siddiq added all four conversions to hand the Stags a 76-5 win which sees them sit fifth in the table.

As the scoreline suggests this was a comfortable victory for the Stags. To their credit Kinross fought hard throughout the match but were hampered by injuries and eventually overrun especially in the closing minutes.

Skipper White lead from the front and was well supported by birthday boy Gardiner and the impressive Johnston. The backs defended well and showed an improvement in attack.

This weekend sees the Stags back at home again where they will take on Panmure with kick-off at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Grangemouth Stags’ seconds picked up a 59-26 bonus point win away to Dunfermline 2s.

A strong squad included the experience of Binnie, Kerry and Harvey along with youngsters Balfour, Nicol and Rae. Try scorers were Harvey (5), McCormack (2), Kerry and Constable who also added seven conversions.

The 2s are also at home this weekend and will be looking to continue their good start to the season against Perthshire 2s.