Grangemouth Stags notch impressive away victory to make it two out of two

Grangemouth started well and were ahead after just four minutes. They were awarded a penalty and kicked to touch on the Blair 22. Hind secured the lineout and White crashed over for the score. Skelton added the extras.

The hosts then drove over for a converted score. Grangemouth hit back and should have scored on 19 minutes but managed to mess up a clear overlap.

However, try number two did follow a few minutes later. The Stags managed to steal a Blair lineout on the home side’s 22. Scott drove over with Skelton slotting home the conversion.

The home side kicked into the Stags 22 and worked a peel round the front of the lineout with their hooker squeezing in at the corner for an unconverted score.

On the half hour mark Grangemouth increased their lead as an unmarked Nesbitt slid in at the corner to score. This time the conversion was off target.

The Stags made a good start to the second half. Gemmell scored a bonus point try in the corner early on. Skelton was unable to add the conversion.

A few minutes later the Stags added try number five. Grangemouth took a quick tap penalty and Hind was on hand to receive the scoring pass. Skelton was off target again.

The home side kicked a penalty to reduce the deficit to two scores. As the game entered the final quarter Grangemouth stretched their lead with two quick scores.

White controlled the ball at the base before picking up to dive over for his second score. This time Skelton was successful with the conversion. Allan then ran round the cover to score soon after. Skelton added the extras again.

Stags again seemed to switch off and Blairgowrie were rewarded with two unconverted scores and a bonus point. However, with the final play of the game Grangemouth collected their eighth try.

Allan grabbed another score and Skelton slotted the conversion to round off an impressive victory.