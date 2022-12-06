Grangemouth Stags canter to win over Livingston 2s

Stags’ Fraser Spence about to go over for a try (Pic Gordon Crossan)

The game was preceded by a minute’s applause in memory of late Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir, with both sets of players and spectators showing their appreciation.

The match itself was a rather one sided 91-5 win for the Stags squad, which was bolstered by a number of 1st XV players catching some much needed game time along with the 2nds regulars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the rugby on display was excellent with the team playing to the new shape and pattern set up by coaches Geoff Caldwell and Murray Brown and it proved to be very effective as the home team struggled to contain the hard running and accurate passing of the Stags.

To their immense credit, Livvy stuck at it and turned the ball over on their own 5m line in the last incident in the match, whereupon their speedy winger outpaced everyone for a fine solo try which was very well deserved.

The Grangemouth Stags coaches declared that they were happy with the run out and also the opportunity to see some players out of position.