Grangemouth Stags: Aubrey wants to give youth a chance

In his first spell at the Glensburgh side, he was a young, timid back-row who could barely speak any English, but now he will lead the top team into the new season.

Speaking to the Herald, ‘Aubrey’ said: “When I was here as a younger player, I couldn’t really speak any English and it was a vastly different period of my life. I was in a tough situation, but I enjoyed my time here.

“Being back is great and it is nice to see so many faces from before that are still here. That will help in the early stages of the season for sure as I get to grips with everything.

Ex-player Mzwandile Mncube is the club's new first XI head coach

“It is really strange at the moment.”

The Super6 Boroughmuir Bears star, who has also played for local sides Falkirk and Stirling County, also wants to ensure players have a clear pathway, just like he did as a teenager.

“I think it is really important to try and give the young players as much game time as possible,” he said. “Back in the day when I played here, there was a massive age-grade side and the pathway was really clear. Now there isn’t really anything like that, so part of my job has to be to ensure younger players get a chance.

“Essentially, the more game time we give these players, the better chance we have of keeping them interested in rugby long-term.”