Grangemouth Stags 50-12 Blairgowrie 12: Stags win first home league game played since March 2020

Grangemouth Stags in action (Library pic)

The hosts scored first in this Tennent’s Caledonia Region League Division 1 clash when winger Ross Christie beat the cover and scored near the corner flag. Skelton was unable to add the extras.

Blairgowrie hit back with an unconverted score of their own before Stags went ahead again on 15 minutes when Tawanayavulala linked with McNiff and the flanker drove over for the score. Skelton added the conversion.

Another McNiff try converted by Skelton then put Stags further in front before Forsyth and Hugh combined and another inside pass to Skelton allowed the skipper to stroll in under the posts. He duly converted his own score.

Try number five on the half hour saw Denny slide in at the corner. Skelton added an excellent conversion from near the touchline to make it 33-5 at half-time.

Into the second half and Stags’ Mark Christie crashed over for an unconverted score.

Blairgowrie then took a tap penalty in the Stags 22 and were able to squeeze over in the corner. The touchline conversion was on target.

With 10 minutes left Stags’ Allan picked up and raced up the touchline to outpace the cover for a fine individual score. Skelton added the conversion.

And the win was rounded off when Tawanayavulala took the quick tap penalty to break through the defensive line before a swerving run round the fullback to score.