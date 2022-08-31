Grangemouth Stags 49-15 Caithness: Stags charge through in the first round of National Shield

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grangemouth Stags in actiuon during Saturday's victory over Caithness (Pic courtesy of Grangemouth Stags)

Stags’ first half pressure finally paid off with the opening score on 30 minutes.

After another dominant scrum, Harvey was on hand to crash over from close range. Skelton was unable to add the extras from wide on the right.

A simple Skelton penalty made it 8-0 before Caithness were penalised on their 10 metre line and Skelton slotted from 40 metres to stretch the lead.

Caithness replied with a simple penalty before, with the last play of the half, the Stags extended their lead.

Although Nesbitt was stopped just short of the line, Allan was on hand to collect the pass and skip round under the posts for the score. Skelton added the easy conversion.

Leading 18-3 at half-time, things got even better for the hosts when Hind cut a great line to slice through the defence and score. Skelton was again on target with the conversion.

On 52 minutes the Stags added try number four through Skelton, although the stand off was unable to add the extras.

As the game entered the final quarter Harvey added his second score as he cut through the tiring Caithness defence with Skelton adding the extras.

To their credit the visitors hit back and – helped by some indiscipline by the home team which saw Harvey receive a yellow card – were able to apply pressure close to the line which resulted in an unconverted score.

Despite being down to 14 men the Stags were next to score when Hugh forced his way over for an unconverted try.

Caithness then scored under the posts after a series of forward drives.

But Allan soon outpaced the defence to collect his second score. Skelton landed a tough conversion from wide.

Man of the match was young Charlie Bell.

This week the Stags open their Tennent’s Caledonia Region League Division 1 campaign as they make the short trip to Tillicoultry to take on Hillfoots with KO at 3pm.

The seconds get their season underway as they host Dunfermline 2nds at Glensburgh also with a 3pm KO.