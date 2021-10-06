Grangemouth Stags 44-27 Aberdeen Wanderers: Stags leap back after nightmare opening

After conceding that very early try – conversion missed – Grangemouth got back within two points with a Skelton penalty.

But a penalty and unconverted try for Aberdeen gave the away team a healthy 13-3 advantage.

Stags’ Potgieter was then tackled just short of the line, but when the ball was recycled Harvey powered over from close range. The conversion from Skelton was on target and it was 10-13.

Although the Aberdeen stand off soon cut through for a converted score under the posts, hooker Clark touched down for the hosts – Skelton converted – before a Skelton penalty levelled it at 20-20 at half-time.

And it wasn’t long into the second half before Stags led 32-20 and had their bonus point score, with Harvey and Denny landing tries, the first of which was converted by Skelton.

Aberdeen’s number eight then landed their bonus point score, which was converted for 32-27.

But the home team then extended their lead when Scott and Harvey set up Denny to score near the corner flag. Skelton missed the conversion.

The final score came when a lovely floated pass found Hugh in the wide channel to slide in for the try.

Skelton was successful with the kick.