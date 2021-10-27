Glenrothes 18-26 Grangemouth Stags: Slick Stags earn away success
Grangemouth Stags’ 26-18 league victory at Glenrothes on Saturday saw them win the pre-match toss and elect to play with a strong wind at their backs in the first half, writes Dominic Ward.
The first try of this Tennent’s Caledonia Region League Division 1 encounter arrived for Stags for Allan , conversion missed.
A Glenrothes penalty pulled it back to 5-3, before – following a series of drives from a lineout – McNiff went close and Hind got the score from the recycled ball. Skelton kicked the conversion. 3-12.
Following a sloppy exit by Stags, Glens then came right back into it with a successful
penalty to get within six points at half-time.
Early in the second half, Glenrothes scored a try which was converted by Gray to
give the hosts the lead for the first time at 13-12.
The Stags’ scrum had been pretty dominant and cranked up their control of the setpiece.
Allan got on the scoresheet again following a good move between forwards and backs to run in behind the posts. Skelton converted to make it 13-19.
A drive from Potgeiter then took play into the Glens 22, with ball spread to the backs and Forsyth receiving the pass to score. Skelton kicked a tricky conversion for 13-26.
Moving into the last 10 minutes, both sides were looking for openings and it fell to
Glenrothes with their number eight finishing off a flowing move to score in the corner, conversion missed.
Stags host Hillfoots in the league this Saturday, KO 12.30pm.