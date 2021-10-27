Glenrothes 18-26 Grangemouth Stags: Slick Stags earn away success

Grangemouth Stags on the attack (Library pic)

The first try of this Tennent’s Caledonia Region League Division 1 encounter arrived for Stags for Allan , conversion missed.

A Glenrothes penalty pulled it back to 5-3, before – following a series of drives from a lineout – McNiff went close and Hind got the score from the recycled ball. Skelton kicked the conversion. 3-12.

Following a sloppy exit by Stags, Glens then came right back into it with a successful

penalty to get within six points at half-time.

Early in the second half, Glenrothes scored a try which was converted by Gray to

give the hosts the lead for the first time at 13-12.

The Stags’ scrum had been pretty dominant and cranked up their control of the setpiece.

Allan got on the scoresheet again following a good move between forwards and backs to run in behind the posts. Skelton converted to make it 13-19.

A drive from Potgeiter then took play into the Glens 22, with ball spread to the backs and Forsyth receiving the pass to score. Skelton kicked a tricky conversion for 13-26.

Moving into the last 10 minutes, both sides were looking for openings and it fell to

Glenrothes with their number eight finishing off a flowing move to score in the corner, conversion missed.