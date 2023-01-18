Head coach Gregor Townsend named his 40-man squad for the championship on Tuesday, with Jamie Ritchie set to captain the side which also includes four uncapped players.

Hamish Watson and Zander Fagerson are included despite being sidelined by injury in recent months, but Darcy Graham, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Adam Hastings - who have also been battling fitness issues - have not made the squad.

Scotland get their Six Nations campaign under way with a visit to Twickenham to face England on February 4 before a home clash against Wales (February 11) in the second round.

Finn Russell will be part of Scotland's 40-strong Six Nations squad (Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

A trip to France then awaits (February 11) before two home ties against Ireland (March 12) and Italy (March 18) to finish their tournament.

Fly-half Russell, 30, currently plays for Top 14 outfit Racing 92 in France and is in his fifth season with the three-time Champions Cup finalists.

However, the Scots playmaker has agreed a deal with Premiership club Bath, which begins after the 2023 Rugby World Cup finishes in October.

Meanwhile, according to a Wales Online report released on Christmas Eve, Russell is now rugby’s highest paid player.

They say he will earn £1 milllion a year when he makes the move to Bath.

Scotland's squad

Scotland squad for the 2023 Guinness Six Nations

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 6 caps

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps

Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps

Andy Christie (Saracens) 4 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 59 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 72 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 69 caps

Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped

WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 50 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) - CAPTAIN - 36 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 16 caps

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) 3 caps

Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps

Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 22 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 54 caps

Backs

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 39 caps

Ben Healy (Munster Rugby) uncapped

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 96 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) 53 caps

Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby) uncapped

Stafford McDowell (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps

Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 4 caps

Finn Russell (Racing 92) 65 caps

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps

