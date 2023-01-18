Finn Russell: Former Falkirk star named in Scotland's Six Nations squad
Former Falkirk star Finn Russell has been included in Scotland’s squad for the upcoming Six Nations campaign, which kicks off at the start of February with a Calcutta Cup clash against England at Twickenham.
Head coach Gregor Townsend named his 40-man squad for the championship on Tuesday, with Jamie Ritchie set to captain the side which also includes four uncapped players.
Hamish Watson and Zander Fagerson are included despite being sidelined by injury in recent months, but Darcy Graham, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Adam Hastings - who have also been battling fitness issues - have not made the squad.
Scotland get their Six Nations campaign under way with a visit to Twickenham to face England on February 4 before a home clash against Wales (February 11) in the second round.
A trip to France then awaits (February 11) before two home ties against Ireland (March 12) and Italy (March 18) to finish their tournament.
Fly-half Russell, 30, currently plays for Top 14 outfit Racing 92 in France and is in his fifth season with the three-time Champions Cup finalists.
However, the Scots playmaker has agreed a deal with Premiership club Bath, which begins after the 2023 Rugby World Cup finishes in October.
Meanwhile, according to a Wales Online report released on Christmas Eve, Russell is now rugby’s highest paid player.
They say he will earn £1 milllion a year when he makes the move to Bath.
Scotland's squad
Forwards
Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 6 caps
Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps
Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps
Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps
Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps
Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps
Andy Christie (Saracens) 4 caps
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps
Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps
Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 59 caps
Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 72 caps
Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 69 caps
Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped
WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 50 caps
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) - CAPTAIN - 36 caps
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 16 caps
Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) 3 caps
Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps
Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 22 caps
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 54 caps
Backs
Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 39 caps
Ben Healy (Munster Rugby) uncapped
Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 96 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps
Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps
Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps
Sean Maitland (Saracens) 53 caps
Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby) uncapped
Stafford McDowell (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps
Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 4 caps
Finn Russell (Racing 92) 65 caps
Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps
Ben White (London Irish) 9 caps