Falkirk trio aid Caledonia Reds’ victory over South of Scotland in inter-district rugby final

Jacob Ramsay (back row, 3rd from right) celebrates with some of his Reds' team-mates after final win (Pic Bryan Robertson)

Reds’ try scorers were Highland’s Adriu Muritoki, Stirling County’s Callum MacPherson, Glasgow Hawks’ Liam Brims and Falkirk’s Russell, with Brims adding three conversions and a penalty.

South’s points came via Hawick’s Shawn Muir and Kirk Ford, Melrose’s Calum Crookshanks and Musselburgh’s Michael Badenhorst with tries plus Craig Dods with two conversions and a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just 16 seconds had elapsed when Dodds kicked South 3-0 ahead, but Brims soon levelled matters.

Falkirk captain Harry Russell celebrates scoring a try for Caledonia Reds in their Scottish rugby inter-district championship final (Pictures by Bryan Robertson)

Muritoki sprinted away for a try, before MacPherson intercepted a pass on the halfway line and sprinted for the line to give Reds a 15-3 advantage.

But this was pegged back to 15-10 by half-time as captain Muir went over on the left after some strong carries in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brims sprinted under the posts for Reds’ third try on 47 minutes, before a rapid counter attack brought the Reds a fourth score in the 56th minute.

Ramsay made the initial break on the left, offloading to Sam Cardosi, who then found Rokodoguni before the final pass was made to Russell.

Caledonia Reds won 32-30 against South of Scotland in Glasgow on Sunday with the Falkirk trio all involved in securing the trophy

Ford dived over for South three minutes later and the Borders outfit then got right back into proceedings when Crookshanks plucked a lineout out of the air and dived over. Badenhorst then scored an intercept try for South, who then went ahead via Dodds’ penalty on 74 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, just a minute later, Faulds stepped up from around 40m and slotted a penalty home to put the Reds back in front. But with the last play Dods had the chance to win it.

Caley knocked the restart on, and from the scrum the South won the penalty just outside the 22 on the right.

The Gala man stepped up but missed the kick, and Caledonia Reds were crowned the champions, defeating a side which had come back from deficits to win their preceding five matches.