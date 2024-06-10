Falkirk to start next Scottish National League Division 2 rugby season at home to Berwick

Falkirk beating Berwick 38-14 at home in February (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)

Next rugby season’s Scottish National League Division 2 fixture list is out now and it sees Falkirk kick off their latest campaign at home to Berwick.

They host their division’s only English opposition at Horne Park on Saturday, September 7, and they’ll be out to keep up their winning ways against the Northumbrians, having won the equivalent fixture last season by 38-14 in February and also beaten them south of the border, by 48-35, last September.

Round two of next term for Falkirk – last season’s runners-up, having finished six points bbehind champions Peebles on 71 from 18 fixtures – is a trip to Kirkcaldy seven days later and they go into that away-day on the back of another winning double, having beaten the Fifers home and away last time out, by 31-28 on the road last October and by 49-35 in the reverse fixture in January.

Due to the odd number of teams in their division, nine, one will be out of action each weekend and it’ll be Falkirk’s turn to take a day off on Saturday, September 21, but they’ll be back on the ball at home to Stewart’s Melville seven days later, another team they beat twice last season, by 52-10 at home in November and 43-20 away in January.

As things stand and postponements permitting, Falkirk are due to conclude next season at home to Glasgow High Kelvinside on Saturday, March 1.

Grangemouth Stags kick off their next Caledonia Region League Division 1 campaign a week earlier – on Saturday, August 31 – and they begin proceedings away to Falkirk’s second XV.

Stags enjoyed mixed fortunes against Falkirk’s second string last season, beating them 71-10 at home last September but losing 19-14 on the road in November.

Grangemouth’s second fixture of next term is at home to Perthshire, newcomers to the division following their relegation from Scottish National League Division 4 at the end of last season, on September 7, and that’s followed by a visit from Dundee’s seconds seven days later.